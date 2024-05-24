First Nigeria SRHR Conference: Stakeholders seek solution to barriers  

Stakeholders advocating for Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights in Nigeria have called for eradication of barriers to rights of persons, regardless of status.

They spoke at the first Nigeria’s SRHR 2024 Conference themed: “SRHR: Culture and Social Norms within Communities.”

The stakeholders harped on the need to respect Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights of all citizens.

The conference, facilitated by Lawyers Alert, a non-profit-human rights organisation, attracted participants including advocates, implementers, the key population as well as the sexual minority communities, members of civil societies and the media.

The Conference was organised under the Nigeria SRHR Movement, a 64-member organisation working on sexual and reproductive health issues in Nigeria.

Panelists at the conference took time off to dissect issues and called on governments at all levels to abolish laws violating Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights of citizens.

The Country Director of IPAS Nigeria Health Foundation, Lucky Palmer; Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Steve Aborisade; and Head of Programmes, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Emmanuela Azu, lauded Lawyers Alert for organising the conference.

The President of Lawyers Alert, Rommy Mom, said the gathering marks a significant milestone in the collective efforts to promote awareness, understanding, and action in the critical field of sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Mom said the collective actions would make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and communities around the world.

He said: “By engaging in open, honest, and respectful dialogue, we can challenge harmful stereotypes, dismantle barriers to access, and foster a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.”

The conversation at the conference centred on the intricate interplay of culture, social norms, and SRHR within communities, exploring the challenges, opportunities, and best practices.

“Let us embrace diversity, celebrate our differences, and work towards a future where sexual and reproductive health and rights are recognised as fundamental human rights that must be upheld and protected for all,” Mom said.

Mom commended the Lawyers Alert team for their dedication and commitment and charged them to do more towards the betterment of the society.

He said: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues at Lawyers Alert who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“I really do appreciate you all.

“And as I have often said, the best thing I will do over and over again is to work with you all again and again.”