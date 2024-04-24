Lagos to add 2,231 buses for ease of transportation 

The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to ease residents’ movement with the release of 2,231 additional buses into the public transportation system.

The Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during the 2024 Ministerial Briefing on Tuesday.

At the briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Osiyemi reiterated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to providing effective and affordable transportation facilities for residents of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2024 edition of the ministerial briefing began on Tuesday.

It will run until May 29, with ministries giving account of their stewardship in the last one year of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Osiyemi said that the state government, in partnership with private investors, would augment the Bus Rapid Transit in operation with the 2,231 buses to be injected into Lagos State transport system.

He said: “Our mutually beneficial partnership with the private sector has continuously yielded positive results.

“We expect 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas buses before the end of the year to come in two phases.

“We had receive 1,000 CNG buses first, then we’ll receive the other 1,000 shortly.

“In addition, we are to receive 231 electric buses in Lagos State.

“The government will only be a regulator.

“Transportation is very crucial in a metropolitan city like Lagos State, and as such Governor Sanwo-Olu is committed to our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, which is our focal point, and we will leave no stone unturned.”

The Commissioner attributed the absence of traffic lights on some major roads to the ongoing road construction and upgrade of traffic lights as security intelligence cameras.

Osiyemi further enlightened residents of the implications of committing traffic offences.

He said: “We’re aware of some non-functional traffic lights.

“We had to disconnect them because of the ongoing road construction.

“Then, again, we intend to upgrade most of these traffic lights to help us gather intel on erring road users.

“There’s no fine for following one-way.

“Your car will be impounded, then you will be subject to a psychiatric test before you are charged to court, for a possible jail term, depending on the result of your psychiatric test.”

Osiyemi said that the government was prioritising the completion of strategic transport projects encompassing rail, water, road, and bus infrastructure.

By ensuring the timely delivery of the projects, he said the administration aimed to bolster the state’s transportation capabilities and cater to the evolving needs of the populace.

Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, denounced the notion that only private drivers are arrested for traffic offences.

He urged residents to insist on going to the designated offices when they are stopped for traffic offences.

Giwa said one of the ways residents won’t fall for their tricks is by simply following them to their office.

He said: “As adults, we should be able to tell what a real office of the Ministry of Transportation looks like.

“The moment you want to insist on going to their office, they will refrain from their mischief.”

On commercial buses, Giwa said: “The only reason you’d rarely see public buses in our compound is simply because they earn by the second.

“They know that for every minute that car stays in our compound, they lose money, they always focus on getting the required fine paid.

“Unlike private drivers, it’s for personal use.

“So often, they take their time to rally round to pay the fine for their offences.”

Meanwhile the introduction of Traffic Management Solution devices, handled by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officers, is reportedly paying off as 26,816 violations were captured in three months, from January to March.

Wale Musa, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, urged residents to help in exposing fake officials.

Some other achievements of the ministry mentioned at the event included the commencement of operation of the Blue Line Mass Transit, with which over one million passengers have been transported.

Also, the recently inaugurated Red Line, when in operation, is envisaged to transport 250,000 passengers per day initially.

The 37km rail line integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja and Iju extends to Agbado in Ogun State.