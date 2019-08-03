The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency has suspended, pending final investigation, the practicing licence of Provision Media System Limited, whose unregistered mobile advertising truck, which has no valid registration for the current year 2019, was illegally deployed engaging in abysmally debasing projection of semi-nude women for several hours around the Lekki/Ikoyi Toll Gate.

LASAA said having gone through its records for the current year 2019, could confirm that the truck with Lagos State plate number: APP713XL, is not registered with the Agency for the deplorable purpose for which it was deployed by the company on Saturday.

It said in a statement by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mobolaji sans: “We wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear State is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this unregistered truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.

“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under whatever guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state. Nobody/company can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values.

“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the Agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck after due investigations must have been concluded.

“We assure members of the public that the Agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity.

“The State under Governor Babajide Sanwoolu will not in any ramification condone the use of outdoor advertisement structures, whether static or mobile, to perpetrate illegally obscene activities.”