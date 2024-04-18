Lagos reacts to allegation of Ministry’s refusal to shelter minor forced to have abortions

The Lagos Ministry of Youth and Social Development has responded to allegations brought against it by Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network that it refused to carry out its mandatory function of sheltering a minor who was serially sexually abused and then forced to have abortions under the watchful eyes of her guardian, Gift Odini,

The Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Bolaji Ogunlende, spoke on the issue in a statement.

Ogunlende said the Ministry needed to “clarify the situation regarding a recent case involving a potential need for shelter for a minor who was allegedly sexually abused”.

He explained that on April 14, 2024, the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry received a call concerning a potential need for shelter placement for a survivor of sexual abuse.

Also Read:

He continued: “We were informed by the caller that the matter had been reported at the Police Station, and the perpetrators were arrested, investigated, and are under police custody.

“The caller stated further that the Police had released the child to a relative. Because we take such reports seriously, the caller was invited to the office on Monday 15th April 2024 to give more information.

“The caller came with the survivor and the relative to the office. At that point, the child said she wanted to go home with her aunt while she waited for her mother in the village to pick her up.

“Even though the Police had released the child to her relatives, the caller(Representative) of the Non-Governmental Organisation NGO still insisted that the child should be placed in a shelter, contrary to the child’s wishes.”

Ogunlende said it was important to categorically state that the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development was committed to working with Law Enforcement and Social Services Providers to ensure the safety and well-being of a minor who may be at risk.

According to him, the Child’s Rights Law’s paramount objective is to safeguard the well-being of children and this office being the appropriate authority recognised by the Law for its implementation will not ignore the wishes of a child in determining the child’s best interest.

He added: “Having expressed her desire to stay with her family members, the need for shelter was not deemed to be necessary in this instance.

“We encourage anyone who has concerns about a child’s welfare to contact the authorities immediately, this includes the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, and the Gender Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.”