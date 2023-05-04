Lagos names committee for Sanwo-Olu’s second term inauguration

A 22-man committee, which will coordinate activities for the May 29 swearing-in of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office has been constituted.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Omotoso, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, is Chairman of the Committee.

A former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Saidat Olayinka Oladunjoye, is theVice-Chairman.

Members of the various sub-committees that will organise the inauguration include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo; Abayomi Oluyomi; Gbenga Omotoso; Engr. Aramide Adeyoye; Olawale Musa; Sukanmi Oyegbola; Bayo Ogunlana; and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

Others on the list are: Kolade Alabi; Bolaji Durojaiye; Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr. Hakeem Shittu and Ayiri Oladunmoye.

According to Omotoso, who is the Chairman of the committee’s Publicity Committee, Adenike G. Akanbi is Secretary of the Committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, and Bimbo Onabanjo as members.

He said the committee has started working.