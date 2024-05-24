Lagos mobilises 250 worshippers for 2024 Easter Pilgrimage

The Lagos State Government says it is mobilising no fewer than 250 worshippers to the 2024 Easter Pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Adeola Olagoke, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Olagoke said those who could not make the 2023 phase because of insecurity concerns were included alongside the 2024 batch.

The spokesperson, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday, on efforts toward a hitch free tour, said the first batch medical screening for the intending pilgrims was done in April to ascertain the health status of participants.

According to her, preparation has reached an advanced stage.

She said: “We have well over 250 intending pilgrims that will be airlifted, by God’s grace, in June, hopefully to the Holy Lands of Israel and Jordan.

“As part of the activities preceding the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Holy Lands, the LSCPWB has commenced the administrative and medical screening of pilgrims.

“We want to see our pilgrims healthy to enable them go and come back without incident of death.

“The LSCPWB is working toward the prevention of pilgrims abscondment to maintain good relationship with the authorities in the Holy Land and uphold the nation’s image.”

Earlier, the LSCPWB Secretary, Yetunde Gbafe, had said the medical screening was in collaboration with the National Christian Pilgrims Commission and other relevant agencies of government in charge of verifying travelling documents to authenticate the outcome.