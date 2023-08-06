Lagos lawmaker commiserates with Senator Adeola over aide’s death

A Lagos lawmaker, Setonji David has commiserated with Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Ogun) over the gruesome murder of his side, Adeniyi Sanni on Saturday at Oshodi area of Lagos State.

David, the Deputy Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.

NAN recalls that Sanni, a senior aide to Adeola, representing Ogun West, was shot dead in Oshodi area of Lagos state on Saturday morning by unknown assailants.

The senator’s spokesperson, Kayode Odunaro in a statement in Abuja, said the lifeless body of Sanni was found with gunshot wounds, dumped at Toyota bus stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos state.

Odunaro narrated that the deceased was said to have been stopped at a checking point in Lagos where he was said to have been questioned about documents of his vehicle.

He said after constant communication with the wife, the legislative aide suddenly went incommunicado, suggesting that something unpleasant had happened to him.

According to him, his corpse was later found with bullet wounds hours later.

David (APC- Badagry II) sent his heartfelt condolences to Sanni’s family and his boss, Adeola, on the gruesome and unfortunate death of the senator’s aide in Lagos.

He said: “The incident that led to his death is tragic, painful, grievous and a great loss not just to the family but to the entire nation and humanity.

“I believe the police have already begun investigation and I urge the police not to allow this issue to be swept under the carpet so the cause of his death can be exposed.

“On behalf of the Lagos state House of Assembly, I commiserate with his family, Sen. Adeola, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time.”

The lawmaker, thereafter, demanded a thorough probe of activities surrounding the untimely death.

David prayed to the good Lord Almighty to accept his soul and grant him eternal rest.