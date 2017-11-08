Lagos General Hospital staff in trouble for rejecting patient

The Lagos State government has confirmed the admission of a man identified as Babatunde Adeola at the Alimoso General Hospital.

The man, who was reportedly picked up on Tuesday in an unconscious state at Cele Bus Stop on Akowonjo Road in Egbeda, but was regrettably dumped back on the street due to staff indiscretion, is now responding to treatment after his resuscitation.

In a reaction by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, on Wednesday, the government said “meningoechenpalitis”, an infection of the covering of the brain and the brain cells is the initial diagnosis for the man who is suspected to be a destitute.

Ayorinde added that the infection is suspected to have been caused by “heavy substance abuse”.

According to Ayorinde, the state government is impressed with the prompt attention that the man’s plight drew from social media, “which is playing its role as the undeniable watchdog and conscience of the society”, adding that the plight of every Lagosian is a concern that the state government will always respond to once its attention is drawn to it.

The Commissioner attributed the inhuman manner in which the patient was initially treated on Tuesday to indiscretion by a few staff members at the Alimoso General Hospital.

While promising that the misdemeanor will be officially addressed, Ayorinde reassured the general public of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration’s commitment to the general wellbeing of every Lagosian.

He however sought the involvement of the public and the media in particular in the campaign against substance abuse and unwholesome lifestyles that is becoming rampant among the youth.