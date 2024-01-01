Lagos First Lady celebrates arrival of 2024 first babies in four hospitals

In a heartwarming ceremony, in the early hours of Monday, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, welcomed and presented gifts items to the first babies of the year in four Lagos General Hospitals.

The hospitals are Badagry General Hospital; Maternal Child Centre, Amuwo-Odofin; Ajeromi General Hospital and Apapa General Hospital.

Baby Echo-Harry, a male who weighed 3.6kg delivered at exactly 12:04am by Mrs Echo-Harry is the first baby of the year at the Badagry General Hospital. The first babies of year at the Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo-Odofin are twins delivered through Caesarean Section by Mrs Salaudeen. The first child, a male, weighing 3.0kg was delivered at exactly 12:07am; the second child, also a male who weighed 3.05kg was delivered at 12:09am.

Baby Balogun, a male who weighed 2.9Kg and delivered at 12:01am by Mrs. Balogun is the first baby of the year at Ajeromi General Hospital, while the first babies of the year at the Apapa General Hospital is Baby Rafiu Rachael, a male who weighed 2.6kg and delivered at 12:38am by Rafiu Rachael.

Welcoming the first babies at these hospitals, Dr. Sanwo-Olu, expressed joy and gratitude at their arrival, extending her felicitations to the proud parents and the healthcare team present on January 1st, 2024.

Addressing the audience at the event which has become an annual tradition in Lagos, Dr. Sanwo-Olu emphasized the significance of a newborn as a precious blessing, symbolizing hope, new beginnings, and the resilience of life. She highlighted the communal celebration not only of the infant but also of the collective spirit uniting everyone present and promoting child healthcare services statewide.

Recognizing the pivotal role of a child’s birth in different cultures, she stressed its significance in preserving heritage and fostering good fortune for families and society. Dr. Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of the Lagos State Government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in fortifying maternal and child health policies, upgrading healthcare facilities, and ensuring accessible and affordable services.

She said: “Over the years, the Lagos State Government under the current administration of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the Ministry of Health has continued to deliver its mandate to all residents in the state. The Government has strengthened its Maternal and Child health policies and programmes, upgraded and constructed new MCC facilities to provide accessible and affordable mother and child healthcare services hence, reducing the high rate of morbidity and mortality among women and under-5 children in the state.”

The First Lady reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an environment where children can thrive and access quality healthcare akin to global standards. She encouraged residents to take advantage of the maternal and child care initiatives of the Government for the well-being of their families.

“As a government, we are committed to creating an environment where every child will strive perfectly like their counterparts in developed countries, where quality healthcare services will be accessible and equitable using appropriate modern technology through highly motivated healthcare workers.

“I wish to commend the health family under the leadership of the Honourable Commissioner, Special Adviser, the Permanent Secretaries and other indefatigable leaders for the continuing infrastructural upgrade; provision of relevant equipment, commitment to human capacity development towards best global practices in order to promote quality healthcare service delivery at all levels of care, promoting positive attitude of healthcare workers and to enhance customer’s satisfaction,” she said.

Acknowledging the support from various sectors, including philanthropists, corporate entities, NGOs, and civil society groups, she called for continued collaboration to bolster healthcare services in Lagos State. Dr. Sanwo-Olu applauded the dedication of healthcare workers and recognized the efforts of the hospital management and staff of the four General Hospitals for meeting the health needs of residents.

She commended the meticulous planning by the Y2024 First Baby of the Year committee and congratulated the parents, wishing the newborn a life filled with health and promise.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye expressed gratitude at the joyous event celebrating the birth of the first babies of the year 2024, underscoring the significance of the annual event in promoting maternal and child health across Lagos State.

He conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the parents of the first baby of the year, highlighting their safe delivery and perfect health. Prof. Abayomi extended his felicitations to the relatives, hospital staff, and the people of Lagos State for their support.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as a staunch advocate for maternal and child health, he praised her continuous support in making this yearly celebration colourful by generously gifting the newborns and their parents.

The Commissioner commended the Lagos State health family for its dedication in providing top-notch healthcare services, propelling the state as a leader in quality healthcare provision within Africa.

Highlighting the government’s commitment under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, Prof. Abayomi emphasized the efforts made to reduce maternal, neonatal, and child mortality rates. He highlighted the establishment of 11 modern Maternal and Childcare Centres equipped with advanced facilities and skilled healthcare professionals, further ensuring quality service delivery to residents.

Speaking in the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya called on all Lagos residents to actively engage in health-promoting programs initiated by the State government, including the Health Insurance Scheme, immunization drives, and community welfare activities.

Proudly presenting MCC Amuwo-Odofin’s achievements for the year 2023, she announced statistics showcasing the hospital’s performance in patient care, antenatal services, admissions, and successful deliveries, culminating in the safe arrival of the celebrated newborns.

“As we are excited that the bundle of joy has finally arrived safe and sound, I once again congratulate the parents of this baby and pray that the newborn is blessed with good health, long life to grow up to become a personality whom the family and the State will be proud of,” she said.

In her remarks, the Chairman Health Service Commission, Dr. Atinuke Onayiga, urged Lagos residents to register with the Lagos State Health Scheme, emphasizing the importance of the scheme in attaining universal health coverage. She further emphasized the importance of utilizing healthcare facilities to curb morbidity and mortality rates, especially among mothers and children.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including; the Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Oluremi Hamzat; Honourable Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly; members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Body of Permanent Secretaries, Council of Wives of Lagos State officials; Local Government Chairmen and top Government officials.

In his welcome address, the Medical Director, Badagry General Hospital, Dr. Olatunde Bakare, highlighted the hospital’s journey from a general healthcare facility to a world-class secondary institution, attributing its success to the continuous support and prioritization of the state government in the health sector.

He specifically praised the impact of the completed and commissioned Maternal and Childcare Centre, emphasizing how it transformed Badagry’s landscape and bolstered public trust in governmental promises.

Detailing the hospital’s accomplishments, Dr. Bakare lauded their remarkable record of over 3000 deliveries in the past three years, including 1350 caesarean sections, along with successful deliveries of twins, triplets, and quadruplets, all with both mothers and children thriving.

He attributed these successes to the hospital’s robust management of personnel and equipment, emphasizing the importance of the massive infrastructure upgrades and expansions undertaken by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.