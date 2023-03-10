Lagos CP assures Ladipo Auto Market traders, others adequate security

Lagos Commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa, has assured traders at the Ladipo Auto Market, Mushin and other markets in the state of adequate security.

Owohunwa made the promise on Friday when he visited Ladipo Auto Market to meet with the leadership of the market and have first hand assessment of the place.

The CP, who was recieved by the leadership of the market led by the President General, Ladipo International Market- Jude Nwankwo, said more uniform and plain clothes officers have already been deployed to the market and others in the state.

He urged them to be peaceful and law abiding, and never take laws into their hands.

The police boss said more attention of the command has now be drawn to the market places in the state, calling on the traders to always give timely useful information about strange movement and gathering to the police.

The President General of the Market, Nwankwo, appreciated the CP for the visit.

Nwankwo also commended him for his concern and proactiveness to the security of the traders and businesses at Ladipo market.

Nwankwo specifically appreciated Owohunwa for his deployment of more men to the market, stressing that such security presence has given confidence to traders and customers at the biggest auto spare parts market in West Africa.

The traders also commended the Area commander Zone D Mushin and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of the area for their professionalism all the time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goods worth millions of naira were, on Wednesday, burnt down by unidentified arsonists, who invaded Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market, in the Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State.

The incident, which claimed the life of one Baba Hakeem, the security guard for the taxi park beside the market, was said to have been perpetrated by masked men. NAN