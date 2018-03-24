Lagos by-election: APC wins in Dopemu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rasheedat Adekunle, on Saturday emerged winner of the council by-election for Ward B (Dopemu) in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Adekunle emerged winner after polling 980 votes to defeat MrAbdul- Rasheed Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 480 votes and Lookman Afogunlowo of Accord who scored 288 votes.

The Returning Officer, Samuel Agosu, while announcing results, said the APC candidate met the requirements to be declared winner and elected councillor.

Agosu said: “By the power conferred on me as Returning Officer, I hereby declare Rasheedat Adekunle of the All Progressives Congress as winner of today’s by-election.

“And Adekunle, having scored the majority number of votes and met the requirements of the law, is hereby returned and elected.”

The APC chairman of the ward, Tunde Azeez, expressed excitement at the result.

He told newsmen that the outcome meant that the APC was solidly on ground in the area.

Azeez thanked all the supporters of the party for being with the party throughout the process.

He said: “I am glad at the outcome and the particular support of the Executive Chairman of the local government for the party in this election.

“We are happy with the process and we hope to use this victory as a launch pad for more victories for the party in this area.”

Lanre Ogundare, the state Secretary of Accord, declined comment after announcement of results.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election was largely peaceful in all the polling units in the area.

The turnout of voters was, however, low as most residents carried on with their normal activities as there was no movement restriction.