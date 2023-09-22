Lagos Assembly constitutes 40 standing committees + Full list

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday constituted 40 standing committees for the 10th Assembly for effective operation of its oversight function.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the assembly has been operating with ad-hoc committees since its inauguration.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the Assembly on June 6.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary, named himself as the Chairman of Selection Committee, while the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, oversees the Business Rules.

The Speaker said the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, would head the Ethics Protocol and Privileges committee, while the Public Account (State) would be headed by Kehinde Joseph.

Obasa said the Public Account (Local) would be chaired by Akinsanya Nureni; Civic Engagement, Lukmon Orelope; Information Strategy and Security, Stephen Ogundipe; while Chairman Agriculture is Olootu Emmanuel.

He added: “Other committees and heads are, Economic Planning & Budget, Mr Saad Olumoh; Education Ministry and Agency, Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara; Education Institution, Mr Ajani Owolabi; while Science & Technology is Mr Seyi Lawal.

“Also included are Environment Parastatal, Mr Adebola Shabi; Environment Ministry, Mr Lanre Afinni; Establishment, Training and Pension, Mr Aro Moshood; Energy and Mineral Resources Mr Sabur Oluwa; Waterfront Infrastructure Development is Mr Yishawu Gbolahan.

“Also, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sylvester Ogunkelu; Transportation, Mr Temitope Adewale; Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Abiodun Tobun; while Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation is Mrs Lara Olumegbon.”

According to the Speaker, Works and Infrastructure would be headed by Desmond Elliot; Wealth Creation and Employment, Foluke Osafile; Finance, Femi Saheed; Health, Musbau Lawal; Home Affairs, Abdulkareem Jubreel; and Tourism Art and Culture is Boonu Solomon.

Obasa also said that the Youth and Social Development would be chaired by Biodun Orekoya; Judiciary, Human Right, Public Petition and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Ladi Ajomale; Lands, Seyi Lawal; Housing, Segun Ege; and Central Business District, Oladele Ajayi.

The Speaker said Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations would be chaired by David Doherty; Local Government Administration and Community Affairs, Okanlawon Ganiyu; and Compliance Legislative, Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip).

He said Procurement would be headed by Samuel Apata; Inter-parliamentary, Kasunmu Adedamola (Deputy Majority Leader); Public Private partnership, Yinka Esho; and Overseas Investment, Ogunleye Gbolahan.

Obasa urged the committee chairmen to see the position as a call to serve the people of Lagos State and not to cater for personal interests.

The Speaker advised the House committees chairpersons to live up to expectations by serving their respective committees diligently.