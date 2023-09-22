FRSC returns cash, other items to crash victims’ families

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Imo State has returned the sum of N1.3 million and other personal effects to families of victims of a road crash, which occurred on Wednesday.

FRSC’s Unit Head for Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, Angela Fagbemide, handed over the items on Thursday.

This was at the Corps Divisional Office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two fully loaded 18-seater buses on Wednesday collided along the Ngor-Okpala axis of the Owerri-Aba Expressway, leaving three persons dead and others injured.

Fagbemide, a Deputy Corps Commander, said the items were recovered by his officers who provided immediate rescue to victims at the scene of the accident.

She said that the cash sum of N1.2 million was returned to one of the victims while N47,500 was returned to another.

According to her, valuables, including international travel documents, certificates and a bag containing footwear and clothing, were also returned.

It was a case of high impact head-on collision as one of the bus drivers veered off his lane and blocked the approach of the other driver coming from an opposite direction, leading to the collision.

Fagbemide said: “Our men rushed 11 victims to a nearby hospital, where two persons were confirmed dead.

“Two others are still receiving treatment at the hospital, whereas the families of the others have transferred them to hospitals closer to where they reside.

“Seven persons were rushed to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri and are receiving treatment, some with minor injuries have been discharged.”

She advised motorists to obey driving rules so as to avoid accidents, especially as the year end and its accompanying festivities approach.

A family member of one of victims, Chiamaka Emerenwa, thanked the FRSC for rallying support to the victims and prayed to God to comfort the bereaved and grant the injured persons speedy recovery.