Mohbad: Hold Lawyer, Manager accountable for money donated, crisis at concert — Iyabo Ojo + Video

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has given a detailed account of what transpired before and during the walk and concert for late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The actress stated this in an Instagram Live after the concert in which protesters were dispersed by the police.

The concert, which had dos and don’ts agreed with the police, was said to have breached all no go areas.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the concert was expected to end by 8pm and there should be no gathering at Lekki Tollgate.

However, both were breached, leading to the forceful dispersal of the protesters.

Speaking on the developments after the concert on Thursday, Ojo said Mohbad’s lawyer and manager, simply identified as Sanmi and Seyi respectively, should be made to account for not less than N2.5 million netted for the walk and concert and why the crisis developed after.

READ ALSO:

HND/BSc dichotomy: NUC, Ministry frustrating our move — NBTE

YouTube announces new generative AI products

Bursary: Lagos students hail Gov. Sanwo-Olu for approving N375.4b

She said the event was planned as a candlelight only and not a concert.

She said from experience, such are usually hijacked.

She said when she asked for plans in place to prevent the programme from being hijacked, she was not allowed to speak to the crowd, adding: “We are here to find justice and not to riot….”

Ojo said she was not allowed to speak by Sanmi until she left at past 8pm.

Concert: Mohbad’s lawyer and manager must account for funds raised, crisis – Iyabo Ojo



Autopsy | #Mohbadimole | The Nurse | Procession | Iyabo Ojo | #MohBadLivesOn pic.twitter.com/m5FWJc84v0 — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 22, 2023