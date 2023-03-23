Lagos 2023: Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hails Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has commended his colleague, Funke Akindele, for her bold political move in the just concluded Lagos State governorship election.

The Eagle Online recalls that Akindele was the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Edochi, who took to his Instagram page to heap the commendation, wrote: “My dear colleague, @funkejenifaakindele I want to congratulate you for the bold political step you took, running for Deputy Governor of Lagos State.

“You did great. I noticed you deleted all your campaign pictures from your Instagram page.

“Of course I can’t sit in my house and know your reason for doing so, neither is it my business.

“But as a concerned colleague and friend, I want to encourage you and through you encourage others out there.

“A warrior is always proud of his or her battle scars.

“The scars are proof that he or she went to battle and came back alive.

“You are a warrior, your campaign pictures are part of your battle scars.

“Wear them proudly.

“Those pictures deserve to remain on your page forever.

“It’s a historical moment for you.

“A rare privilege.

“No matter what anybody says to you.

“Don’t be discouraged by those who are laughing at you for not winning.

“Na childish brain dey worry dem.

“Cowards will always laugh at the brave ones.

“That’s the only way they console themselves for being cowards.

“When they grow up they will laugh at themselves for not having the courage to try what you did.

“There are no failures in life as long as you never give up.

“It is either you win or you learn.

“The person who fails is that person who has not tried at all.

“Out of the millions of Lagosians you were picked to be Deputy Governorship candidate.

“It is a human and spiritual honor to be given the opportunity to serve the people.

“It marks the beginning of your political journey.

“Never give up.

“In 2017 I ran for Governor of my state, from start to finish and it is one of the best things I have done in my life.

“One of my proudest moments.

“I learnt a lot.

“My campaign pictures are still on my page, my battle scars.

“I wear those scars proudly.

“And I will never give up.

“One day I will be President of Nigeria.

“Funke, you will sit in your office someday as Deputy Governor or Governor or President and look at your first campaign pictures and you will have tears of joy in your eyes.

“You will be proud of your journey.

“Never give up.

“I wish you the very best.

“May God lead you always.

“Cheers.”