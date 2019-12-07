Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated with Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed on his 68th birthday, praying God to grant the celebrant long life and good health.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kwara State, I congratulate a leader of our party the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Lai Mohammed on this birthday anniversary. We acknowledge his various roles in the ascendancy of the APC in Nigeria and Kwara State and his continuous contributions to national development,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his spokesman Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant him more rewarding years in the service of our state and Nigeria as a whole.”