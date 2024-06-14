Kwara: FRSC confirms loss of 19 lives in road accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has condemned the reckless driving practices that led to the loss of 19 lives in a fresh road crash in Kwara State.

According to the corps, the incident, which occurred on Thursday at 8pm at Kanbi village along the Olooru new Jebba road, underscored the consequences of flouting traffic regulations.

Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, expressed dismay over the incident, highlighting the ongoing challenges posed by drivers who defy safety standards, resulting in needless fatalities and extensive property damage.

A statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Friday, said the crash involved a blue Iveco trailer and a white Toyota Hiace bus, triggered by dangerous speeding and ill-advised overtaking manoeuvres.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed “19 fatalities, including 11 adult males, three adult females, three male children, and two female children.

“Additionally, five individuals sustained injuries and were swiftly transported to Orisun Ayo Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Tragically, one victim was placed in the hospital morgue, while families claimed the remains of the other 18 deceased.”

Despite concerted efforts such as the establishment of an Inter-agency Joint Task Force and intensified public awareness campaigns, the FRSC expressed disappointment at the persistent disregard for road safety regulations among some drivers.

The FRSC spokesperson added: “It is therefore unfortunate that irrespective of all the efforts in place, some drivers have decided not to adhere to safety standards as such compromising the safety of innocent road users.

“In line with his 2024 agenda for a drastic reduction in road carnage, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers to intensify special patrol operations against these identified violations.”