Tinubu to observe Eid-el-Kabir celebration, holidays in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, will depart Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir.
President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos State, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.
A statement by the presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, explained: “The President will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.”