Kogi State IGR hits N23.5b in eight years from N6b

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service says the state’s Internally Generated Revenue profile has risen from N6 billion in 2016 to N23.5 billion per annum.

Alhaji Sule Enehe, Chairman of the service, announced this at a stakeholders interactive session in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Enehe explained that when he came on board as chairman in 2016, the revenue of the state was just about N6 billion per annum.

He said: “But today, within eight years, the revenue profile has leaped to N23.5 billion annually, helping the state government in providing the desired social amenities to the people.

“The service had in the last eights years transitioned to digital systems for efficient tax processes with a tax guide to simplify tax payments.

“This tax guide can enable tax players to make payments in the comfort of their homes.

“These feats are attributed to the collective efforts and contributions of every stakeholder involved, highlighting the importance of teamwork and community support in achieving financial growth.”

The Chairman said that the state government “is judiciously utilising the monies being generated from tax in touching the lives of residents in the state.

“It is obvious the government has provided infrastructure in area of health, agriculture, education and road projects.”

Enehe said that the stakeholders interactive meeting was aimed at collecting feedback from businesses regarding challenges being faced, with the goal of conveying the information to the state government.

The Chairman further said that the meeting was also intended to help in the design of policies that would foster a more business-friendly environment, showcase how state funds are utilised.

Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, Director, Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Other Revenues, urged taxpayers not to pay cash to revenue officials.

Ajayi said: “Your not paying cash to tax officials will greatly help in eradicating all forms of illegality within the system.

“Our taxpayers remain our valued assets in generating the necessary funds for social and economic development of the state as they perform their civic responsibility in paying their tax obligations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the session was: “Continuous Engagement for Effective Tax Administration.”