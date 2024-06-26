Sanwo-Olu marks 59th birthday with thanksgiving, children living with disabilities + Photos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday with children living with disabilities at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The event, organised by the Lagos State Executive Council, was attended by 250 special needs students and their teachers.

They sang various thanksgiving songs and displayed their talents to celebrate Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The Governor, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat, cut his birthday cake surrounded by the children with special needs from different schools in Lagos State.

He pledged to continue to prioritise the welfare and access of children, particularly those with special needs, to qualitative and free education in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who clocked 59 on June 25, had earlier attended a thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of the Lagos House, Marina.

The service, tagged: “Celebration of God’s faithfulness,” was attended by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Dr. Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; and National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel.

Also at the service were the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ifedola Okupevi; Special Adviser to Governor on Religious Matters (Christian Affairs), Very Rev. Bukola Adeleke; members of the Lagos State Executive Council; Special Advisers; Permanent Secretaries; members of the APC; religious leaders; close aides, families; friends; and staff of the celebrant.

The service was also attended by special children from Army Command School and Ereko Methodist School in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, dressed in white traditional attire, took the Bible reading from Psalm 34:1-10 during the service.

Speaking during the event held at Lagos House, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, said the State Executive Council decided to celebrate Sanwo-Olu’s 59th birthday with children living with disabilities because of the Governor’s love for children.

Olusanya commended the students for defying the rain to celebrate with Sanwo-Olu.

She said: “We are showing our love to Mr. Governor and the first family for their love and care, particularly towards children and children with special needs.

“Mr. Governor gives so much of himself day in, day out without sleep most times, and we know that at the forefront of everything he does, children are paramount, particularly those with special needs.

“Year in and year out, he does so much for them, but we felt that on a day like this, there is no better time or better way to celebrate his 59th birthday than with the children.

“The Executive Council of Lagos State Government put together this event in honour of the man that we serve with and also to show the children that we indeed care for them and we love them.”

Dr. Sanwo-Olu described her husband as a “superman” because of his passion for working for Lagos State.

In his sermon, the Presiding Chaplain, Rev. Dele Ajayi, said the 59th birthday of Sanwo-Olu is worth celebrating for God’s faithfulness in the life of the Governor and his family.

Ajayi prayed that God will grant Governor Sanwo-Olu all his heart desires and give him the wisdom to fulfill God’s purpose for Lagos State as he continues to steer the ship of the State.