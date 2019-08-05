The Action Alliance says it has extended deadline for collection of expression of interest and sales of nomination forms by aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections to August 18.

James Vernimbe, the National Secretary of the party, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AA had earlier fixed August 28 as deadline for sale of the forms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has also scheduled the elections of governors for November 16.

According to Vernimbe, screening for all governorship aspirants will be done at the party’s national headquarters on August 19 and August 20.

He said: “Appeal and publication of list of all cleared aspirants for both primaries holds on August 21 and no more on August 30.

“Kogi and Bayelsa primaries scheduled for September 3 and September 5 respectively will now take place on August 24 and August 31.’’

Vernimbe said that the cost for the expression of interest and nomination forms remained N1 million and N4 million, respectively.

He said that while Persons with Disabilities would still be issued forms free of charge, they would be required to pay administrative fee of N500, 000.

He said: “Nomination form for youth and female aspirants who are not above 35 years is still free.

“Youth and female aspirants not above 35 years shall only pay N1 million for the expression of interest form.

“Payment for nomination form is to be made through the party’s official bank account, while payments for expression of interest and administration charges are to be made at the party’s national secretariat.

“No refund shall be made after payment.”