Kogi 2023: First Lady receives Governor-elect, Ododo, Bello

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has received Alhaji Usman Ododo, the new Kogi Governor-Elect in her office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The First lady, who welcomed Ododo with a handshake, congratulated him on his victory at the recently concluded governorship election.

Ododo, who was accompanied by the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Bello Yahaya, told the State House Correspondents that the purpose of the visit was to thank the President’s wife for her support.

He said President Bola Tinubu and the first Lady had confidence in him and supported him to lead the people of Kogi under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have also come to thank Her Excellency for being a wonderful mother, for her support, guidance and for the trust she has in our mission to serve the people of Kogi State.

“My boss and leader, Alhaji Bello, is well known to be gender sensitive, as you can see in Kogi today, most of the government appointees are women.

“What we are coming to do is to consolidate his achievement and of course I am coming to build on his legacy, not to destroy it, Ododo stressed.

Similarly, Governor Bello commended the First Lady for her prayers and advice, adding that he believed that his successor would continue from wherever he stopped.

Bello added: “Definitely Ododo is my worthy successor that the almighty has given the crown to be the governor as from January 27, 2024.

“In a simple term, what I am envisioning Kogi to be is just like what our president planted in Lagos to what Lagos is today.

“In the next administration and nearest future, I envision Kogi to be trailing behind if not overtaking Lagos in terms of development; that is why we are emulating and following the footsteps of president Tinubu.’’

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announced Ododo as the winner of Saturday, November 11, 2023 Kogi Governorship Election.