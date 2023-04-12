Killings: Benue suspends Volunteer Guards activities to allow armed herders leave

The Benue State State Security Council has ordered the immediate suspension of the operations of the Community Volunteer Guards for two weeks to allow all herdsmen who thronged the state in the last few weeks with cattle to practise open grazing, to move out of the state.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom, revealed this after the expanded meeting of the State Security Council.

Reading the resolution of the meeting, which had in attendance the Tor Tiv, Ochi’Idoma, religious leaders as well as Local Government Council Chairmen, Ortom said “Within a short period of 10 days we have recorded over 130 killings and we are still counting.

“This is not acceptable to the Security Council but we commend the security agencies for their prompt responses to distress calls; they have not relented despite the obvious challenges they face.

“We commend the support of the Community Volunteer Guards who are directly under the supervision of the Nigerian Police, we urge them to continue to be of good behaviour and patriotic in carrying out their responsibilities.

“We however condemn the unholy alliance of some of our youths here in Benue state with Fulani terrorists joining hands and sometimes rustling cattle and conniving with some indigenous youths to slaughter or dispose them, we condemn that unholy alliance.

“And we also condemn, though a rumour and subject to investigation, some traditional rulers who are also aware of this including some stakeholders in various communities, we condemn those acts. And we have charged security agencies to apprehend anyone that is found wanting as far as disobeying the law is concerned. Whoever you are, and whatever tribe you are from, it does not matter you will be apprehended.

“All those conniving with Fulanis for the purpose of rustling cattle, security forces have been mandated to apprehend them and bring them to book.

“We have also allowed the suspension of the operations of the Benue State Livestock Guards for two weeks so that those Fulani herdsmen who came into the state in their numbers with their cattle can go back to where they came from and allow our people to stay in peace.”

The Council cautioned politicians in the state to be mindful that the present administration has till May 29, 2023 to vacate office, warning that nothing should be done to undermine the administration.

The Council also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for issuing a marching order to security personnel to apprehend the masterminds of the killings and promised to ensure that the order was enforced.