Kidnapping: Zamfara residents kidnap wives of bandits in retaliation

In a bizarre twist, residents of Birnin Magaji in Zamfara State have abducted family members of bandits in a retaliation to a recent kidnapping in the area.

A youth leader told PRNigeria that the bandits had kidnapped some community members while working in the farm.

The youth leader said: “The armed bandits invaded the farm and threatened the farmers before they took them away.

“These days many people here cannot go to the farm and even in our home we are afraid they could come and abduct us for ransom.”

PRNigeria gathered that in a retaliation, youths in the community intercepted wives of the bandits, including one who is pregnant, who were on transit.

It further gathered that a negotiation is ongoing between the community leaders and the bandits’ kingpins towards resolving the stalemate.

PRNigeria could not confirm if police are involved in the negotiations.