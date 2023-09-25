Kidnapping: Police reassure public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

The Zamfara Police Command on Sunday reassured the general public that the security operatives were making efforts to rescue the remaining kidnapped students of the Federal University Gusau from the kidnappers.

This is contained in a statement in Gusau by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Yazid Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that scores of students, comprising males and females of the Federal University Gusau, were kidnapped by bandits recently.

According to the statement, “On 22 Sept. at about 0250hrs, suspected bandits with sophisticated weapons, invaded rented students’ hostels in Sabongida community near the university.

“Unfortunately, the bandits kidnapped an unspecified number of students to an unknown destination.

“The search and rescue operations by the command, in collaboration with the security operatives yielded a positive result of rescuing seven out of the kidnapped victims.

“The rescued victims have been reunited with the management of the university”.

The PPRO appealed to the general public to remain calm, as “the command in collaboration with other security agencies are making efforts to rescue the remaining students from the kidnappers”.

Meanwhile, the state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Dalijan, had visited the scene of the incident and put some measures in place to avoid a recurrence.