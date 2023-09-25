Fire guts part of Supreme Court justice chamber

Fire has gutted some parts of the chamber of one of the justices of the Supreme Court.

The cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Operatives of the Federal Fire Service have long put out the fire and everything returned to normal.

ALSO READ:

Taraba approves N75,000 allowance for Corps Members posted to schools

Delta CP urges residents to submit illegal arms, light weapons in their possession

The conspiracies of Pastor Chris, by Julius Ogunro

Dr Festus Akande, Director Press and Information of the Supreme Court of Nigeria confirmed the fire.

“The fire has since been put out. There was no casualty,” he said.