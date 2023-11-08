Kidnapped wives of LG chairman regain freedom

The two wives of the Chairman of Kiyawa Local Government in Jigawa State, Nasiru Ahmed Kiyawa, who were kidnapped on Friday night have regained their freedom.

The police, confirming their freedom, said they were released by their abductors in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Adam Shiisu, confirmed the release of the abducted wives of the chairman in a statement on Tuesday night.

Shittu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “The two wives of Kiyawa LG Chairman have been released by their abductors at Ningi LGA of Bauchi State.

“They had since been reunited with their family members.”

The police spokesman did not reveal whether ransom was paid or not before the release of the two women.

Gunmen on Friday night attacked the residence of Kiyawa and kidnapped his two wives.