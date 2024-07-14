Kidnapped former NLC leader regains freedom

Takai Shamang, former leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress, who was abducted by kidnappers on July 5, has been freed.

Abductors had invaded Biniki village, Kaura Local Government of Kaduna State and took away the 78-year-old unionist.

One of his daughters, Grace Abbin, confirmed her father’s release via a post on her WhatsApp status.

“To God Almighty be the Glory. My family lack words to appreciate everyone of you for the safe return of our daddy, comrade Elder Takai A. Shamang,” she stated.

Abbin, however, did not state the circumstances of his release and whether a ransom was paid.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is the second kidnap attempt on the elder statesman within two years.

Shamang is currently the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation.

Kaduna State has become a hotbed of abductions with several prominent figures, with clergies and journalists, kidnapped in recent times.

