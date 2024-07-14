US 2024: Drop Biden, replace him with Harris, Shapiro – Primate Ayodele

Popular Nigerian prophet and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised the Democratic Party to withdraw the US President Joe Biden from the presidential race and replace him with either the Vice President, Kamala Haris, or Josh Shapiro.

This was disclosed during the launch of the 30th edition of his annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings To The Nations.”

The prophet, who foretold the emergence of Biden as president in 2020, made it known that the Democratic Party will find it difficult to defeat Donald Trump if he remains their party flag bearer.

He stated that Harris and Shapiro are the ones that can match Trump in the election or else Biden will be a huge disappointment for the party.

He said: “If the Democratic Party wants to win, Joe Biden must be dropped from the race.

“He should be replaced with either Kamala Harris or Josh Shapiro.

“These are the ones that can match Trump; if not, Joe Biden’s candidacy will disappoint the Democratic Party.”

Furthermore, the man of God stated that the only sure way to defeat Trump is using legal means to rock his candidacy.

Ayodele added: “Also, the only way they can defeat Donald Trump is if they use legal means to finish him but Joe Biden will not be able to do it.”

