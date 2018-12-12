The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Kebbi: APC condoles with NUJ over death of journalist

The All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State has condoled with the Nigerian Union of Journalists on the death of The Path Newspaper’s correspondent, Alhaji Adamu Musa.

The party’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo, expressed the condolence in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the incident.

“We received with shock and sadness, the news of the death of Adamu Musa, the correspondent of The Path Newspaper,” he said.

Dododo described Musa as a gentleman, who until his demise was dedicated to his duty, and he worked in line with the ethics of journalism during his stay in the state.

He urged other practising journalists to emulate the virtues of the deceased by working to promote the ethics of journalism.

The PRO prayed Allah to have mercy on the deceased and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi (Paradise).

NAN reports that the late Musa left behind his wife and four children.