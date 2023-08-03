Kano’s  anti-graft commission arrests father, son over N4b sleaze

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) says it has arrested the principal suspect in the alleged diversion of more than N4 billion belonging to the state government.

The suspect is the founder of an NGO, Association of Compassionate Friends and the sole signatory of a business account belonging to Limestone Processing Link.

PCACC stated in Kano on Thursday that the company’s bank account and that of Association of Compassionate Friends were used to divert Kano State government’s funds.

It stated that the suspect was arrested after he broke into sealed warehouses that were confiscated by the PCACC, an action that contravened the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law (2008).

It explained that the PCACC confiscated and sealed the warehouses pursuant to a court order.

The sealing of the warehouses was in connection with alleged misappropriation and diversion of more than N4 billion Kano State’s funds paid as grant to Kano Agricultural Supply Company, it stated.

Also in custody is the suspect’s son, a co-signatory to a bank account belonging to Association of Compassionate Friends to which N3.27 billion of Kano State’s funds were diverted, it stated.

The PCACC noted that the association was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, but its objective did not include conducting any kind of commercial business.

It alleged also that N480 million was diverted using the bank account of Limestone Processing Link, managed by the founder of Association of Compassionate Friends.

It added that N400 million of the money was used to open a fixed deposit account in the name of the principal suspect.

The PCACC stated also that the suspects would soon be arraigned.