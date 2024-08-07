Kano Pillars FC unveil new Technical Adviser

The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has unveiled Coach Usman Abdallah as its new Technical Adviser on a two-year contract.

Chairman of the club, Ali Umar-Nayara, promised to provide a favourable and comfortable working environment for the coach.

The chairman also expressed optimism in Abdallah’s ability to deliver the mandate given to him.

He further said that the move was in line with the team’s preparations toward a successful outing in the 2024/2025 season.

Umar-Nayara called on the people of the state and the club’s teeming supporters to be patient and pray for the success of the club.

Responding, coach Abdallah said he was honoured to be appointed as technical adviser of the club.

Abdallah called for support, cooperation and prayers from the club fans and supporters all over the country.

The Technical Adviser, who called for patience and understanding from the supporters, urged them to give him time to rebuild the young team into a formidable squad.

He also assured that he would do his best to transform the club and enhance the performance of players.

Abdallah, who holds UEFA A licence, previously served as the assistant coach of the national team and coach of Enyimba, Wikki Tourists and Katsina United football clubs.

The new Technical Adviser also thanked the club’s management for giving him the chance to serve and contribute to the development of football in the state.

He replaces Paul Offor, whose contract was terminated on mutual ground in July.

Kano Pillars will kick off the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season at home against the newly promoted Ikorodu City of Lagos.

