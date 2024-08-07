Drug abuse remains ‘pandemic’ in Lagos — Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, has described drug abuse as a pandemic in the state, requiring urgent attention.

Ogunlende, 44, speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, urged youths in the state to shun drugs capable of truncating their future.

He spoke at the “Empowering Her Fortune Initiative 2.0.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the empowerment programme was organised by Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area in conjunction with MTN Momo, a Fin-Tech Subsidiary of MTN, Nigeria.

The commissioner called on all relevant stakeholders and well-meaning individuals to join hands in the fight against drug abuse in various communities to secure lives and future of the youth.

Decrying several risks substance abuse had caused young people, Ogunlende said: “This drug affects all of us.”

He said that substance addiction had caused numerous havocs, including diseases and road crashes that had sent many to their untimely grave, including innocent people.

Ogunlende said: “So, let us not say we are not concerned, it does not matter, or it does not involve us because we do not take it.

“Please, I want us to take it seriously.

“It is a pandemic.

“I have been involved in several conversations about these drugs in Lagos.

“Once something is a pandemic, it is something each and every one of us must continue to be a part of.

“The government cannot do it alone, the private organisation cannot do it alone; we must form partnership and collaboration to ensure our community continues to thrive and safe.”

Ogunlende said that the state government’s war against drug abuse informed the launch of the awareness campaign, tagged: “Lagos Kicks Against Drug Abuse.”

“We must ensure a greater Lagos continues to rise,” he added.

Ogunlende, who commended the comportment of Lagos youths during nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, said the Lagos State Government had not taken youths for granted.

According to him, youths should take advantage of various opportunities in the state to get themselves empowered including the state Students Loan scheme.

He commended the Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Fuad Atanda-Lawal, for taking the empowerment of women seriously in order to boost their trade.

Ogunlende urged the council boss never to forget the youths because of the population and challenges.

NAN reports that the programme, which empowered 1000 women with N50,000 each, was attended by lawmakers, traditional white cap chiefs and APC leaders.

