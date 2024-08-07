Troops capture terrorists’ commanders, apprehend logistic suppliers

Troops of the Nigerian Army have captured two suspected Boko Haram commanders, apprehended two logistic suppliers and collaborators, while 50 terrorists and their families surrendered in the North East.

The army, in a post on its X handle on Tuesday, said the troops also rescued kidnap victims from various locations.

They also recovered looted items from hoodlums posing as protesters.

It said the troops had on August 4, 2024 while acting on credible intelligence, apprehended the two terrorists’ commanders, who infiltrated the Damasak Internally Displaced Persons camp in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the post, the suspects: Bana Yamode and Babagana Usman, who claimed to be visiting their families in the camp, have previously led attacks on troops in the area.

It said: “The troops also apprehended two suspected Boko Haram logistic suppliers, Malam Mustapha Ismaila (49) and Abdulmudalabi Haruna (30) and rescued two minors during the operations.

“Meanwhile, 50 Boko Haram suspects and their families have surrendered to troops stationed in Bama, Gwoza, and Dikwa Local Government Areas.

Also Read:

“The surrendering came at the heels of up scaled operations against the terrorists.”

The post also revealed that three Boko Haram collaborators were apprehended on August 4 at Gubio Market in Gubio Local Government Area.

It said the suspects admitted to being involved in kidnapping and armed robbery activities in the general area during preliminary investigation.

It added that two motorcycles and several mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

It added: “In Kogi State, troops arrested a notorious kidnapping kingpin in Egbe Community of Yagba Local Government Area.

“The suspect, Mohammed Bello, who belonged to a seven-man syndicate specialised in kidnapping unsuspecting citizens, has been on the security agencies’ wanted criminals’ watch list.

“The same troops responded to a distress call regarding a kidnapping incident involving the former Chairman of Kabba Local Government Area.

“They engaged the terrorists in Egbe Forest, capturing one suspect and rescuing the victim who has since been reunited with his family.”

The Nigerian army said that its troops aborted a kidnap attempt in Ezza-Umuhuali Village of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and apprehended a suspect.

It said that the suspect was in possession of an Automated Teller Machine card, 48 different International passports, and other assorted items.

According to the post, troops deployed in Jigawa State have also apprehended nine hoodlums involved in looting a shop in Kazaure town.

It said: “Troops recovered items, including 255 bags of fertiliser, three bags of rice, a solar panel, and five motorcycles from the looters.

“In a similar development in Plateau, troops apprehended five suspected cultists and recovered a locally made pistol and a cartridge.

“The troops also apprehended a suspect involved in motorcycle theft at Kara Market in Jos North Local Government area.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops for their commitment in the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes.

The statement said: “He noted that the successes achieved in capturing key Boko Haram commanders, arresting their logistic suppliers, rescuing kidnapped victims, and recovering looted items from hoodlums are highly commendable.

“These operations demonstrate the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army in restoring peace and security in our nation.

“We urge spirited members of the public to support the security agencies by providing credible information to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing operations.”

Post Views: 0