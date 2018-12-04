Kano auto crash kills two, injures 14

Two people died on Monday morning while 14 others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided at Garo along the ever-busy Kano-Gwarzo road, an official of Federal Road Safety Corps, has said.

Kabiru Ibrahim, spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano that the accident occurred at about 08:15am.

Ibrahim said: “On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.”

He said two vehicles, a bus with registration number XA 999 TSF and a Honda Accord car from opposite direction collided.

Ibrahim attributed the accident which involved 16 persons to speed limit violation which he said led to loss of control by the drivers.

He said the FRSC personnel took the victims to a nearby hospital in Kano where the doctor on duty confirmed two dead while the remaining 14 victims were currently receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.