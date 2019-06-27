Prominent Nigerians in the political, social and business circles are all set to grace this year’s edition of Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture and Awards Presentation slated for Lagos Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja.

The event, which comes up on July 3, is the third in series and will see former Governor of Abia State and Senator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Dr. Shade Okoya, Managing Director of Eleganza Industry; and Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, among many others billed to be honoured with excellence award on the day.

The annual educative programme put together by popular Online Newspaper TimelineNG was designed three years ago as the socio-political awareness platform of the newspaper to contribute its own quota to the political development of the country, especially at a point new elected officials were just sworn in to begin a new political dispensation.

This year’s edition, according to the organizers, has selected popular politician, Lawyer and lawmaker with a great affection for the media, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, who is a former Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy of the Lagos State House of Assembly, as Guest Speaker to discuss the topic: “Imperative of Effective Collaboration With The Media In Lawmaking, Setting Agenda For 9th Assembly.”

The event, which promises to be epoch-making, will be chaired by Kalu, while a former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, who was in the House of Representatives for 12 years, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, is the Special Guest of Honour.

Apart from Dr. Okoya, who will be honoured for giving Eleganza Industry a new face, Senator Bayo Osinowo, popularly known as Pepper, will also be decorated for his meritorious 16 years at the Lagos State House of Assembly before moving to the Senate.