Kaduna: Police nab seven suspected cultists, recover firearms

The Kaduna State Police Command says its operatives have arrested seven suspected cultists and recovered firearms in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, stated the arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

According to Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the arrest is a major blow to criminal networks in the state as the command continues to make significant strides in pursuit of justice and safety for all citizens.

He added: “In yet another remarkable achievement, the command has arrested seven suspected cultists, seized illegal firearms, and recovered suspicious substance believed to be blood.”

He explained that the operation, conducted on April 6, was initiated based on intelligence gathered from a reliable source.

Hassan said: “Acting swiftly on the received information, police operatives moved into action at about 03:00 hours after reports indicated unusual activities in the rocky and mountainous region of Dumbi along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

“During the raid, seven suspects were arrested, while others fled.

“Among items seized from the suspects were two pistols, a 30-liter jerrycan containing liquid suspected to be blood, and a Lexus car.”

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Audu, has commended the cooperation and vigilance of the community in providing crucial information that led to the successful operation.

Audu reiterated the command’s commitment to rooting out criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state.

Hassan further said efforts were currently underway to apprehend the remaining suspects who fled.

“The command urges anyone with relevant information to assist in bringing the suspects to justice,” he said.