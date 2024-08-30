Kaduna LP declares support for Abure, warns against anti-party activity

The Kaduna State chapter of the Labour Party, (LP) has affirmed its support for the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure and warned members of the party against any anti-party activities capable of causing chaos between party members.

This was as the party alleged that some “selfish individuals and a suspended member of the party are trying everything possible to pocket party affairs using their influence. “

The party, therefore, urged supporters to remain committed to the LP’s ideals and leadership, ahead of the forthcoming Local Government Elections in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the LP’s State Chairman, his Deputy, Secretary and Chairman of Chikun Local Government Area, Hon. Auwal Tafoki, Bulus Maisamari, Hon. Peter Hassan and Yerima Abraham, respectively.

In the statement, the party also urged Abia state Governor, Alex Otti to use his office in uniting the people.

“The Labour Party chairman in Kaduna state alongside the 23 Local Government Area Council on 29th August 2024, passed a vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman of our Party, Barrister Julius Abure.

“This affirmation is to encourage them to remain steadfast at the course of discharging their party constitutional responsibilities and not to be carried away by some unscrupulous elements who are on a mission to destroy the Labour Party in Kaduna state and Nigeria at large.

“For the record, it is important to know that the Labour Party does not have any faction in Kaduna state.

“We are one family, united under an indivisible body, resolute and determined to make a mark in the state even as Nigerian youths and the elderly believed in our party’s ideology to birth a new Nigeria, using His Excellency, Dr. Peter Gregory Obi.

“Meanwhile, we cannot claim ignorance of the fact that some selfish individuals who contested elections under the party in 2023, are trying everything possible to pocket the party in Kaduna state. This is an attempt that they already failed woefully.

“At the moment, the Labour Party in Kaduna state without any distraction is primarily focusing on the forthcoming Local Government Elections, slated for October this year.

“We have filed the names of our candidate to the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, (Kad-SIECOM) and we are optimistic of our chances in winning major seats in the elections, therefore distraction at the moment is not an option.

“Equally, we are calling on the Executive Governor of Abia State, Gov. Alex Otti, to use his office in uniting the party…By so doing, Labour Party can become a force to reckon with, not only in Kaduna state but the entire nation at large,” the statement read.

