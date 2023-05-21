K1 releases inauguration song for Tinubu, Shettima + Video

Nigeria’s acclaimed King of Fuji music, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known more by his stage name, K1, has released a special music for the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu and Shettima will be inaugurated on May 29, 2023 at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The track, which is over five minutes, sees the die hard supporter of the former two-term Lagos State Governor eulogising both Tinubu and Shettima.