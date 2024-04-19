JUTH records first set of IVF quadruplets

Jos University Teaching Hospital says it has successfully recorded its first set of quadruplets delivered by a 49-year-old woman, following Invitro Fertilisation conception.

Prof. Chinedu Ekwempu, a Professor of Infertility and Endocrinologist and JUTH’s IVF Centre Coordinator, revealed this.

Ekwempu told journalists on Thursday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that the woman had her first child 15 years ago and had been trying to conceive since then.

He explained that she became pregnant after her first attempt of trying the IVF procedure in JUTH in 2023.

Ekwempu said the woman was delivered of quadruplets on April 14 through Caesarean Section at 33 weeks gestation.

He added: “This is the first time JUTH’s IVF centre is having a set of quadruplets.

“This is a great feat for the centre and the hospital.

“The mother and the babies are stable and are all in good condition.”

The professor, who said that the hospital commenced IVF services in 2019, added that the cost of the procedure is highly subsidised when compared with the cost in private fertility hospitals.

He said: “The cost of the procedure here is highly subsidised, it is about half the price of the cost in private fertility hospitals.

“The centre is supported by the University of Jos, with assistance from TETFUND.”

Ekwempu said infertility is a big challenge in the society and requires specialised treatment and care, noting: “IVF is one of the solutions to tackling infertility.”

He advised people with such challenges to seek prompt medical intervention.

The mother of the quadruplets commended the hospital “for the professional care from the procedure to delivery”.

The elated father of the quadruplets also commended the hospital for the care and professionalism in handling the procedure.