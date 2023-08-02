Just in: Protest: Tinubu meets with Organised Labour leaders 

Leadership of the organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria TUCN are currently in a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The meeting follows barely 24 hours when the two bodies staged a nationwide protest against economic hardship, prompted by fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that the Presidential Steering Committee on fuel subsidy removal palliatives met yesterday, but failed to reach truce, hence, the Wednesday “anti-poor policy” national protest.