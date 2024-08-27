Juliana Francis’s book, We Are Priceless, berths on Amazon, Selar

The novel: “We Are Priceless,” written by Juliana Ebere Francis, which tells the story of young children being trafficked into sex slavery in Nigeria and how such events impact families negatively, has finally been released on Amazon Kindle Link and Selar.

The online publication became necessary due to increasing demands for the book by Francis by people in the diaspora.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, while reviewing the book, said: “We are Priceless is racy. Pulsating. That is how I can describe the book.

“It held me spellbound as I read it, and I could barely drop it to do other things till I got to the last page. I kept telling myself; en hen, Juliana yi ti ya nkan o. Juliana has gone haywire with her pen.

“This is a great advocacy book in the war against child trafficking and some other anti-social acts in the country.

“The book should be adopted as resource material by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and other relevant security agencies. And if it ends in the school curriculum as a recommended text for secondary schools, it would also be a great idea.”

Onabamiro Precious, a student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, who deployed the book for a special project, returned with awesome feedback.

His words: “I sincerely appreciate this and the author’s contribution to the Nigerian society and the world at large through her literary work. The literary devices used, and styles. It’s a great piece of work.

“‘We Are Priceless’ is a well-researched and thought-provoking book that brings to light the evil and dark world of child trafficking. The author puts together stories, research and skills to bring about a comprehensive and engaging narrative.

“What sets the book apart is its accessibility and sensitivity. Juliana Francis wrote with a clear and compassionate mind that makes the book easy to read, despite the difficult subject matter.

“Finally, ‘We Are Priceless’ is a crucial contribution to the conversation about child trafficking.

“It is a must-read for anyone who cares about justice, compassion and the well-being of others, especially children.”

The Principal of Covet The Redeemer College, Akesan, LASU/Igando, Lagos State, Ugochi Obilor, after reading the book, had this to say: “God bless the author for this novel WE ARE PRICE LESS. I’ve not read a novel like this in recent times. It’s an eye-opener, so much to learn from it. I couldn’t stop reading from one chapter to the other even with a torch!”

The online versions can be found at: Amazon Kindle Link🔗 https://amzn.to/4cax2FJ, Selar Link🔗 https://bit.ly/4dbNW8g

