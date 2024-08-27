Osun at 33: What Governor Adeleke told citizens, residents

Dear citizens of Osun State.

I am filled with immense pride and joy as I address you on the 33rd anniversary of the creation of our beloved Osun State. Today, we stand united in celebration of a journey that began three decades ago, a journey marked by determination, resilience, and a strong belief in our collective future.

On this day in 1991, our dream of having a state that we could call our own was realised. The creation of Osun State was a testament to the power of unity and the unwavering spirit of our people. It was the result of years of advocacy, sacrifice, and the courageous efforts of our founding fathers, who fought tirelessly for the recognition of our unique identity and aspirations.

Going down the memory lane, the struggle for the creation of Osun State started as early as 1950”s with a series of commissions of inquiry in the old Oyo State. And on August 27th, 1991, our state was carved out as a distinct entity from the old Oyo State with a vision for progress, unity, and prosperity.

Thirty-three years ago, the dream of a state that could stand tall and independent within the Nigerian federation became a reality. The creation of Osun State in 1991 was not merely a political event, but the fulfillment of the hopes and aspirations of our people. It was the result of years of unwavering commitment and sacrifice by those who believed that our unique cultural heritage, resources, and potential deserved recognition and development.

My dear people of Osun State, today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great state, a day of pride, reflection, and celebration for every son and daughter of this great land. Our state’s creation was a culmination of the aspirations and struggles of our people. The vision is the pathway and the guiding light into the future. This was what the founding fathers and the agitators for the creation of a state to be named “Osun” had in mind and did everything possible to realise the vision.

Today, we remember and honour those who championed the creation of Osun State, their labour was not in vain. They fought tirelessly, not for themselves, but for the future generation yet unborn. Their sacrifices remain the foundation upon which we stand today.

To these heroes, we owe our deepest gratitude and we are forever grateful to their resolve, advocating for a state where the voices of our people could be heard and their potentials fully harnessed.

We owe loads of gratitude to our founding royal fathers, politicians and activists such as the late Ooni of ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, late Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Oyewale Matanmi, late Orangun of Ila, Oba William Ayeni, Ariwajoye ii, and other prominent traditional rulers to mention a few that played a significant roles in the creation of the State.

The history will not be complete without mentioning some politicians and activists who fought tooth and nails to ensure successful creation of Osun State such as late Chief Bola Ige; late Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa; my father, late Senator Raji Adeleke; Pa Samson Adeola Siyanbola; Chief Kolawole Balogun; Chief Aiyelaagbe Laogun; Professor Olu Aina; Alhaji Rasheed Igbalaye; Chief Bisi Akande; Dr. Olu Alabi; Alhaji Tunde Badmus (TUNS); Chief Gunju Adesakin; Hon. Jonathan O. Awofisayo; General Alani Akinrinade; Engineer Tunde Ponle; late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke; and other prominent sons and daughters of the state, dead or alive. They are all honoured and remembered. May their good work continue to live after them.

Good people of the State, in the 33 years since our state’s creation, we have faced both triumphs and challenges, but we have also made significant strides. Our state has grown in leaps and bounds, and we have every reason to be proud of our achievements. From the development of our infrastructure to the empowerment of our youth, from the preservation of our rich cultural heritage to the promotion of peace and security, Osun State has continued to evolve, becoming a model for other states in the Federation.

We have seen progress in education sector with renovation of schools across the State; expansion of healthcare access with complete renovation of 332 Primary Health Care Centers; infrastructure growth across the state with modern flyover across our urban centres; renewed attention to development of digital economy; transitioning to an agro industrialised economy; workers’ centred public service reform; revival of the agric sector; development of state energy legal and policy infrastructure; active support for students’ population; harnessing of state cultural and entertainment assets; integrated approach to youth development; refocusing of attention on sports development; empowerment of small businesses, cooperatives and artisans with operating funds; enforcement of local content in state governance; and ongoing payment of billions of naira in pension and half salary debt.

As we celebrate the birth of Osun State today, we must also look to the future with renewed determination, as the work of building a greater Osun is ongoing. It is a responsibility we all share. We must continue to pursue development with vigour and passion, ensuring that every citizen of this state benefits from the fruits of our labour.

Dear good people of Osun State, as we celebrate our past, we must also look to the future. The journey ahead requires that we continue to work together irrespective of political affiliation in the spirit of unity and purpose that has brought us this far. Our challenges are not insurmountable; they are opportunities for us to demonstrate our resilience, our innovation, and our commitment to building a prosperous state for all.

My fellow citizens, as we mark this 33rd anniversary, let us renew our pledge to contribute to the development of our state. Let us embrace the values of hard work, integrity, and community that have defined us as a people. Together, we can ensure that the Osun of tomorrow is even greater than the Osun of today.

As your Governor, I am committed to leading this charge with transparency, dedication, and accountability. As we all know that governance is a collective responsibility, I call on all of you—our traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil servants, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs—to continue to play your part in the development of our state. Together, we can make Osun a model of excellence and progress.

Today, let us renew our commitment to the vision that inspired the creation of Osun State. Let us continue to work towards a future where every citizen can thrive, where opportunities abound, and where the legacy of our founding fathers remains strong.

In the face of challenges, we must remain steadfast. Together, we can overcome any obstacle that stands in our way. Our strength lies in our unity, our diversity, and our shared vision for a prosperous and peaceful Osun State.

On this 33rd anniversary, I ask that we all take a moment to reflect on the journey so far and to recommit ourselves to the ideals of our founding fathers. Osun State is our home, and it is our collective duty to ensure it continues to thrive.

In closing, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every citizen of Osun State. Your support, your contributions, and your unwavering belief in the potential of our state have been the driving force behind our progress. Let us continue to walk this path together, hand in hand, towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Thank you for your continued support of our government.

Happy Anniversary to us all.

May God bless Osun State, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you.

. Being the address of Governor Ademola Adeleke to citizens and residents on the 33rd anniversary of the creation of Osun State.

