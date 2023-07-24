Jaye lo:  Davido succumbs, deletes video from  Twitter 

828 828

Pop singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido has thrown in the towel with respect to the controversies trailing his controversial video signee – Logos Olori’s new single with the title: ‘Jaye lo’

The release which was shared by Davido on his Twitter handle has gained traction, especially among the Muslim faithful who have since kicked against the video

READ ALSO:

· Women’s World Cup: FIFA announces number of sold tickets

· House of Representatives releases agenda

· APC and question of party building, by Salihu Moh. Lukman

The clip, which captured Muslim worshippers praying and dancing in front of a mosque, attracted wide criticisms, with many calling for the singer to delete the video and tender an apology to Muslims for “disrespecting” Islam.

Popular Muslim body, the Muslim Rights Concern MURIC is among the faith based organisations that have spoken against the video release.

After initially ignoring the criticisms, it has been observed that the DMW boss has finally yanked the widely adjudged “offensive” video from his Twitter page

Despite the removal, Davido is yet to send any public apology regarding the post.