Osun Muslims: MURIC slams CAN over opposition, declares body is in error 

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to a report that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Osun State Chapter has eulogised the Muslim Community of Osun State (MCOS) for its stand against MURIC on issues affecting Muslims in the state.

The group in a press statement signed by its Executive Director Saturday, Prof Ishaq Akintola

described CAN’s eulogy of MCOS as a gross miscalculation, shooting with both eyes closed and backing the wrong horse.

Akintola’s statement reads in part: “The Osun State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday, Friday, 21st July, 2023 poured encomiums on the leadership of the Osun Muslim Community (OSMC) over the latter’s stand against MURIC on matters affecting Muslims in the state.

“CAN Osun chapter has simply demonstrated the gravity of its extreme naivety in Muslim-Muslim relationship. We assert clearly, emphatically and unequivocally that MURIC and the Osun Muslim Community are products from the same umbilical cords and no matter how CAN tries, CAN cannot divide us. CAN is simply taking paracetamol for another group’s headache.

“We therefore advise CAN Osun State to find something better to do instead of turning itself into a meddlesome rabble rouser between two Muslim groups who have a divinely ordained symbiotic relationship.

“CAN Osun chapter should know that Muslims have a scriptural mechanism for resolving issues. We do not need any peeping Tom and unsolicited interloper to tell any Muslim group what to do or how to treat a sister Muslim organisation.

“CAN Osun State Chapter is a serial loser. We beat you in your own game when you instructed Christian students to dress in church choir uniform, masquerade and Sango attires to school in an attempt to cause anarchy.

“We told you at the time that you would lose because it was artificial. Did the choir uniform last? Do we still have any student wearing masquerade dress to school anywhere in Osun? Does any Osun student still go to school with Sango paraphernalia today? On the contrary, hijab-clad girls are in Osun schools in their thousands. Did you win? Of course CAN cannot.

“CAN cannot win because its premise is always emotion which must dissolve like ice cream under the burning sun. Contrary to your blind reliance on sheer sentiment, Muslims always rely on hard facts with the backing of the law. The hijab case in Osun schools went to court, did you win? Of course CAN cannot win. CAN cannot and never will. Come off it, CAN. Next time, think before you leap. You are backing the wrong horse.”