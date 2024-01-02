Japan’s plane hits Guard flight, five dead, 379 unhurt

A Japan’s Airlines plane was engulfed in flames after landing at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The flight was JL516, travelling from Chitose, Hokkaido.

Officials said it may have struck a Japan Coast Guard plane as it was landing, explaining, that was just a preliminary assessment. The aircraft landed at about 5:47 p.m, local time.

There were 367 passengers and 12 crew members on board when the flight landed, All 379 safely left the plane after it landed, the airline said.

Six people were onboard the Coast Guard aircraft, which was scheduled to fly to Niigata, Japan, for earthquake relief, officials told NHK. Five occupants in Coast Guard aircraft died.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office identified the Coast Guard aircraft as JA722A, saying on social media that five of the six on board had been killed.

Live video from the airport, an international hub on the outskirts of Tokyo, showed firefighters battling flames that have engulfed the aircraft’s fuselage.

Over 70 firefighting vehicles responded to the runway as the fire raged. The fire was still burning about two hours after the landing.The plane was an Airbus A350, according to flight tracker – FlightAware. Source: abc NEWS