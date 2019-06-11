The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has approved cut-off marks for 2019/2020 admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The decision was taken during the 19th policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria on Tuesday in Gbongan, Osun State.

During the meeting, 160 was approved as minimum score for admission seekers into public universities, while 140 was approved for private universities.

The policy meeting, which was presided over by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, also approved 120 as cut-off mark for public polytechnics and 110 for private polytechnics for admission seekers.

For Colleges of Education, 100 and above was approved as the cut-off marks.

The meeting, which had Vice Chancellors of universities, Rectors of Polytechnics and Provost of colleges of education, also approved December 19 for close of admission into public universities and February 15, 2020 for private universities.

Oloyede, however, said admission into all universities would be conducted on Central Admission Processing System.

According to him, JAMB is not responsible for the fixing of cut-off marks for tertiary institutions, but rather a consensus between the institutions and stakeholders at the policy meeting.

Oloyede said institutions cannot fix cut-off marks below what the stakeholders decided at the policy meeting.

In his remarks, Joel Ojo, Director of Tertiary Institutions, Federal Ministry of Education, who represented Minister of Education, said the outcome of the recent investigation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration of candidates carried out by the JAMB admissions was a pointer that the examination industry requires a review.

Ojo said JAMB Policy Meeting remains the acceptable forum where plans and programmes for admissions are discussed and approved to guide the placement of qualified candidates to tertiary institutions.