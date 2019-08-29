Alex Iwobi set out his ambition to “create more memories” at Everton after marking his maiden start for the Club with a goal in the Blues’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City on Wednesday night.

With the score level at 2-2 approaching the final 10 minutes of the contest, the former Arsenal man headed in from close range to put the Toffees back in the ascendancy.

The Nigeria international celebrated his goal enthusiastically with his teammates in front of the passionate Everton faithful who were congregated behind the goal at Sincil Bank’s Stacey-West Stand.

Iwobi is confident his strike will be the first of many special moments he will experience in an Everton shirt.

“I am enjoying my time here, it is a new chapter in my life,” said the 23-year-old, who joined Everton from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. “I am so happy and there are more memories to come.

“It was a difficult game and we have to give credit to Lincoln

“But the most important thing is we are through to the next round.

“We showed we have that fighting spirit, and that’s good to see.”