I’ve been invited for drug business in Nigeria, overseas – Okey Bakassi

Nigeria’s ace comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has revealed that he had been invited for drug peddling business in Nigeria and overseas.

Okey Bakassi made this revelation during an interview he granted Channels Television on Saturday.

He said: “When I came to Lagos as a young man, I was tempted in so many different ways by different people.

“And I’m talking about fraudsters and drug dealers.

“I was approached.

“When you’re in entertainment, you are approached to peddle drugs.

“I have been approached overseas, I have been approached in Nigeria by drug dealers.

“They show up in your hotel and talk business and they tell you other people who are doing it are making money.

“But it is dangerous.

Also Read:

“For me, I want to be able to sleep well.

“I am not afraid of the police or any law enforcement agencies.

“So I have tried from day one to keep things simple.”