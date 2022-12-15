Islamic movement denies alleged plan to attack prisons in FCT, five other states

The Islamic Movement, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has denied the allegation that it is planning a jailbreak in correctional centres across five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The group described the allegation as a plot by the Muhammed Buhari-led government to tagged the organisation in bad light.

The reaction came following allegation that an official in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who is a Director in the Special Services Office,, David Attah, in a letter referenced: W.I/S.19/107 and dated 8th December 202, had said that there was “a report which revealed the plan by the Islamic Movement to attack some correctional centers and facilities in Adamawa, Yobe, Kaduna, Sokoto, Katsina states and the FCT.”

The group said the allegation was contained in the letter authored by Attah and sent to the Minister of Interior; Inspector General of Police; Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service Abuja, and the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abuja.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Halima Aliyu, on behalf of the Academic Forum of Islamic Movement, the El-Zakzaky-led group said the allegation by the Federal Government was a falsehood.

“We would like to inform the public that the Islamic movement under the leadership of his eminence, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) has no plan to attack correctional centers and facilities.

“We categorically reject these baseless allegations made by David Attah and also consider all the communications between David Attah and the security agents as a plot (by the Buhari regime) for launching another attack on his eminence, Sheikh Zakzaky (H), as they did in December 2015 when they hide under blockage of road for Burutai and executed Zaria massacre.

“Let us remind the Buhari regime that the Kaduna Judicial Commission of Inquiry (JCI) report found that the “Cordon and Search Operation” conducted by the Nigerian Army that culminated in the pogrom was “in contravention of the provision of Section 8 of the Armed Forces Act No 24 of 1994”. Furthermore, the Amnesty International report titled “Unearthing the Truth: Unlawful Killings and Mass Cover-Up in Zaria”, uncovered serious and heinous crimes against humanity by the Army.

“It is pertinent to state that the regime that executed the Zaria massacre has no moral standing to accuse someone of terror and in normal circumstances, Buhari and all perpetrators of the Zaria massacre are supposed to be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.

“We would like to advise the regime to sit and reflect on the irredeemable humiliations and defeats they received while attacking us from the 2015 Zaria massacre to date and concentrate on managing socio-economic problems devastating the people of this country,” she said.

According to Aliyu, the public will recall the drama presented by the Buhari regime about releasing Boko Haram members during the Kuje prison break in July 2022.

“As a result of the Kuje prison break, numerous inmates ran out of the prison to save their lives, and after the prison break, more than 40 Free Zakzaky protesters that were being unlawfully detained in the prison, voluntarily returned to the Kuje prison to continue with their trial to enable them to prove their innocence.

“Followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in cells and prison facilities have been receiving commendations and bravery messages from inmates and the public due to their good human relations.

“David Attah should note that a simple sample opinion of people can prove to him that the document he authored is nothing but lies.

“We are calling the public to hold the Buhari regime responsible for the July 2022 Kuje prison break.

“We also want to put it on record that the plan to attack correctional centers and facilities in Adamawa, Yobe, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Katsina states and the FCT is a plot by the National Security Advisor to Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Thus, whatever happens to the aforementioned correctional centers, the public should squarely hold Mohammed Babagana Monguno, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, and David Attah responsible for that,” she added

Aliyu said on their part, “from the 2015 Zaria massacre to date, whatever happens to our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H), we are squarely holding Buhari responsible.”

She, therefore, demanded the release of the travel documents of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, saying “we are determined to continue protesting against the travel ban placed on our leader by the Buhari regime.”





